The Popular Bluetooth Speaker That Floats In the Pool Is On Sale for Just $19.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is in full swing and if you want to keep the tunes going while you’re at the beach or by the pool, we recommend picking up this portable speaker on Amazon.

Made by Altec Lansing, a well-known audio brand, the palm-sized speaker not only delivers loud, full sound, it’s also fully waterproof and can float in water without skipping a beat. The best part: the floating speaker is just $19.99 right now on Amazon.com.

Amazon

Altec Lansing Mini H2O Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $19.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Measuring just two inches thick and less than ten inches wide, the Mini H2O speaker pairs easily to your phone via Bluetooth and provides up to six hours of playtime on a single charge (you can also keep it plugged in via the USB charging cable to keep the tunes going non-stop).

Built for the outdoors, the wireless speaker is rated IP67 on the waterproofing scale, which is one of the highest ratings given to electronics. In addition to being fully submersible without damage, the speaker is also dust-proof, shock-proof and sand-proof, making it great for the beach or campsite. The durable casing holds up to all your adventures and all environments with ease. A built-in carabiner lets you clip the speaker onto your bag or belt loop.

The Altec Lansing Waterproof Speaker is available in six colors and at $19.99, it’s an easy pickup for your next party or road trip. It makes a great gift idea too. The Mini H20 speaker is one of the most popular Blueooth speakers online too, with 70% of users giving it a five-star review.

At this price, the waterproof speaker will move fast, so we recommend adding to cart now. See full details here.