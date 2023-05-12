This $17 ‘Lipstick’ Charger Doubles As a Phone Stand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are as annoying as running out of battery on your phone in the middle of the day (or worse, in the middle of a festival). But phone chargers and battery packs can be heavy and bulky, and many of them take houses to power up your device.

That’s why we’re big fans of this mini phone charger from Amazon. The VRURC is no bigger than a tube of lipstick, so it stores easily in your bag, purse or pockets. The best part: it has enough juice to get your iPhone to 60% battery life in less than half an hour.

The 5000mAh power bank is compatible with all iPhone models (including the iPhone 14) and can deliver up to a full charge while you’re on the go. It can also be used to charge your AirPods up to five times.

What we like: this lipstick-sized charger doubles as a phone stand, with a flip-out “leg” that props it up on any flat surface. That lets you use your phone (or watch content from your phone) while it’s charging.

When you need to boost the charger, just plug it into an outlet using the USB-C cord that comes with your iPhone. It fully charges in less than 90 minutes.

At less than three inches wide and weighing less than 0.23 pounds, this mini charger is a no-brainer to keep your device powered up while you’re on the go.

One of the best-selling lipstick chargers on Amazon, the VRURC charger currently boasts a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of reviewers online. Regularly $21.99, apply the on-site Amazon coupon to save an additional 20% off your purchase. That brings the price down to just $17. See full product details here.

Keep in mind that this is a lipstick charger for iPhones only — it will not work with Samsung phones or other Android devices, though you can find good lipstick-sized Android chargers here.