Google’s Bestselling Earbuds Are More Comfortable Than AirPods and They’re Marked Down to $59 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple may claim the wireless earbuds throne with their bestselling AirPods, but Google isn’t that far behind these days with their popular Google Pixel Buds. First unveil in 2017, Google is now four-generations into their wireless earbuds, which offer a competitive AirPods alternative at a more affordable price.

Case in point: you can get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds right now for just $59 on Amazon — that’s a 40% discount and the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for these brand-name buds.

Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds $99.00 $59.00 Buy Now On Amazon

The Pixel Buds A-Series come in a number of different colors — including an AirPods-style “clearly white” colorway — and in our opinion, they’re more comfortable than AirPods too. That’s thanks to the Google Buds’ “flush-to-ear” design, which “hugs” the crevices of your ears to form a tight seal, rather than dangling from them. Three different eartip sizes are included to help you find the best fit.

Audio-wise, the Pixel Buds A-Series deliver surprisingly detailed sound from the built-in 12 mm dynamic drivers. Pairing is super easy over Bluetooth, and the earbuds are great for both listening to music and taking calls. Google’s “Adaptive Sound” technology will automatically adjust the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments, so the music stays consistent and doesn’t drop out.

Get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. The A-Series Buds are water-resistant and sweat-resistant, making them great for workouts and runs.

While a new pair of AirPods will currently run you into the $200 range online, you can get these Google Pixel Buds on sale for just $59 here. We love using these at work and in our testing, they’re great for travel too, with enough juice to get you through a long commute or long-distance flight.

But don’t just take our word for it: the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are one of the best-reviewed Google earbuds online, with 75% of shoppers giving the a full, five-star review. See full details here.