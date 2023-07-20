GoPro’s Emmy-Winning Action Camera Is Now $150 Off Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Often imitated but never duplicated, the GoPro remains one of the premier portable action cameras available on the market today. And now, a surprise Amazon sale gets you a massive $150 discount on the GoPro HERO 11, the brand’s sleek and powerful new action camera that just dropped last fall.

Regularly $499+, get the GoPro HERO 11 Black on Amazon for just $349 — a 30% savings.

GoPro HERO 11 Black $499.99 $349.00 Buy Now On Amazon

The HERO 11 GoPro features the most expansive field of view ever developed for a GoPro camera, with the ability to shoot in 5.3k video quality — which is 91% better than 4K and a whopping 665% better resolution than standard HD.

Capture photos in 27MP quality, enough to see every dot, dash and detail in your images. The HERO 11’s new image sensor helps to boost photo resolution for incredible crispness and contrasts.

Of course, the GoPro is built for adventure, and the new HERO 11 features a durable drop-proof casing, and is waterproof up to 33 feet of depth. The lens cover is also water-repellant, helping to eliminate lens flare and blurriness.

The GoPro’s “HyperSmooth” technology helps to stabilize your video and images, while the new “Horizon Lock” feature keeps everything level, even if the camera is moving. GoPro says the HERO 11 Black “automatically determines the level of video stabilization you need based on your speed and movement for the smoothest, widest shots possible.” What that means: even if you’re zipping around on your bike or board, your footage will come out smooth and in focus.

Need more proof that the GoPro is a must-have for capturing your travels and shooting content? The company was bestowed with a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award last year in the category of “In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization.” This was GoPro’s second Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

This GoPro deal gets you the HERO 11 Black action camera, an Enduro battery, carrying case, curved mount, mounting buckle, and USB-C charging cable. Regularly $499+, get the GoPro HERO 11 on sale for just $349 on Amazon. This is the best GoPro camera deal we’re seeing online right now and the lowest price we’ve seen for the HERO 11 Black since it launched in 2022. See full details here.