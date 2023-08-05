This $10 Lightning Cable Charges Your Phone In Less Time (and With Less Tangles)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Few things are as annoying as running out of battery life on your phone when you’re out and about, but even when you’re home, it’s not always easy to charge up. Regular chargers take forever to power up your device, and often keep you tethered to your charging cable — and an outlet nearby. You’re often hunched over the outlet if you want to use your phone while charging, with the cord seemingly never long enough to move more than a few inches away.

Fortunately, we’ve found an easier way to charge your phone thanks to this fast charging cable deal on Amazon. From the tech accessories brand, DiHines, this Amazon charger deal gets you a 10-foot-long fast charging lightning cable with USB-C adapter for almost 30% off.

The Amazon offer gets you a two-pack of the chargers for just $21.99 — that’s a little over $10 per charger and one of the best deals for a fast charger online.

10FT Fast Charging Lightning Cable (2-Pack) $29.99 $21.99 Buy Now On Amazon

This is an MFi-certified lightning cable, meaning it’s compatible with iPhones. The charger works with all iPhone models, from the iPhone 6 all the way to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Thanks to its 20W fast charging capabilities, this charger can power up your phone up to three times faster than the original 5W iPhone charger. Reviewers say the DiHines lightning cable can get an iPhone 14 to 50% battery life in less than half an hour; get a full charge in just over 60 minutes.

The 10-foot-long cable lets you stretch out and use your phone on the couch or desk (or walk around) while it’s charging. The cord itself is super durable and flexible and is long enough to not get tangled up with all the small cords and cables nearby.

In addition to the fast charging capabilities, this charger has built-in protection from over-charging and over-heating, making it a safe investment too. Shoppers love this charger cable, giving it a 4.5-star rating (out of five) across more than 11,000 reviews online.

Get a two-pack of this fast charger on Amazon for just $21.99. We like to keep one at home and one in the office. Have a USB-C drive in your car? The 10-foot cable reaches all the way to the back seat too.