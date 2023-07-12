This Bose Prime Day Deal Gets You a Decent Sonos Dupe for Half the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Sonos Move speaker has long been a favorite among audiophiles for its clean, crisp sound, easy connectivity and sleek design. But at $399, the Move doesn’t come cheap, and Sonos almost never puts its products up for sale. What’s more: the Move has been backordered on the Sonos website, and availability on Amazon comes and goes.

Amazon

Sonos Move Smart Speaker $399 Buy Now On Amazon

But Sonos isn’t the only audio brand making great speakers these days. Bose has been a leader in the audio space for almost six decades, and its latest Bose SoundLink Revolve II Speaker delivers a decent Sonos dupe at half the price.

Regularly $329+, a new Amazon Prime Day deal gets you the SoundLink Revolve for just $199 — a 40% discount and the cheapest price we’re seeing online.

Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker $329.00 $199.00 Buy Now On Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Speaker is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers big, full, 360-degree sound, thanks to an omnidirectional deflector that moves sound around you rather than directly at you.

While the Sonos Move gets up to 11 hours on a single charge, the Bose SoundLink II gets a whopping 17 hours from its rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Designed to be used indoors or outdoors, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is rated IP55 to be dust-proof and weatherproof. While you shouldn’t submerge it in the pool, it can hold up to splashes of water or a little rain without damage.

Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker $329.00 $199.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Pairing is super easy using via Bluetooth, and in our experience, our music paired to the speaker in seconds. Multi-connect mode lets you pair two devices at one time and easily switch between them to control your playlists. “SimpleSync” mode, meantime, lets you pair the speaker with other Bose speakers to create a true surround sound experience.

While the Sonos Move is priced at almost $400, you can get the Bose SoundLink Revolve II for half the price — on sale for just $199. This is a limited-time offer tied to Prime Day, so we recommend adding to cart before the deal ends. Shop the Bose deal here.