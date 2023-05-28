This Bluetooth Speaker With 7000 Five-Star Reviews Is On Sale for Just $79

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here and if you’re taking your tunes outdoors or on-the-go, you’ll want to pick up this Bluetooth speaker, on sale for just $79 right now on Amazon.com.

Designed by the popular tech accessories brand Anker, the Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best wireless speakers on the market today — and one of the best bangs for your buck.

The portable speaker is great for house parties and park hangs alike, with 30 watts of rich, powerful sound that instantly fills any space with music. The Motion+ produces hi-res audio (say, from streaming sites like Amazon Music Unlimited), so music will always sound clean and crisp. Anker’s “BassUp” technology, meantime, delivers a surprising amount of bass for a speaker this size.

The Motion+ speaker is also equipped with Qualcomm aptX technology, which maintains and enhances sound quality when streaming music over Bluetooth. What that means: your songs come through with fewer drops, and every note, drum beat and detail intact.

The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which is one of the most popular Bluetooth standards on the market. In our testing, everything paired to the speaker in seconds.

Though it was released a few years ago, the Soundcore speaker is still our go-to for parties, beach days and camping trips alike. In addition to its portable size (the speaker measures just ten inches in length and weighs around two pounds), the Motion+ is rated IPX7 on the waterproofing scale, which means it can be left in the rain or accidentally submerged in water without damage. Battery life is solid, with up to 12 hours of playtime per charge.

Similar speakers — like the popular Beats Pill+ — run into the hundreds of dollars but this Amazon deal gets you the Soundcore Motion+ Wireless Speaker for just $79.99.

This is one of the best portable speakers we’ve tested but don’t just take our word for it — the Motion+ has a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from almost 9000 verified reviewers online. More than 80% of reviewers give it a full five-star rating, citing the speaker’s sound quality, durability and easy-to-use app (which lets you control settings on your phone).

