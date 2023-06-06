The Popular Indoor Security Camera With 15,000 Reviews Is Just $29

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never been easier to keep an eye on your home thanks to the seemingly endless number of security camera brands available right now. If you’re looking for a great indoor security camera, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Kasa Indoor Smart Security Camera for just $29.99. Apply the on-site coupon to save an additional $2 off the indoor cam, which boasts more than 15,000 verified reviews.

The Kasa Home Security Camera is a pint-sized cam that sits easily on a bookshelf, side table or countertop. The camera provides crisp and sharp viewing in full 1080p HD quality. The pan and tilt function, meantime, ensures a wider frame of view. Pair the camera to your phone to control exactly what you want to see.

We’ve used this security camera for years, and it’s great to keep an eye on your pets, as a nanny cam, or for extra peace of mind when you’re out of the house. Night vision mode is surprisingly clear and we like the two-way talk function, which we’ve used to talk to our pets (say, to calm them down if they’re barking). Fortunately, we’ve never had to use the audio feature to talk to intruders, but it’s good to know the option is there.

Everything pairs easily to your phone, and you can also set alerts to get notifications whenever motion or sound is detected. Scroll through hours of recorded video (which can be stored on a MicroSD card up to 64 GB) or call up a live stream to see what’s happening in real time.

This is also a smart security camera, which means you can pair it with your lights to turn on whenever your camera detects motion. You can also pair the WiFi camera with your Alexa or Google device to let you use voice commands to control settings.

This is not only a best-selling indoor security camera — it’s also one of the best-reviewed picks online, with more than 11,000 five-star reviews. Regularly $35+, the Amazon sale saves you 14% off the listed price, bringing the price down to just $29. An on-site coupon gets you an additional $2 off at checkout. Get the deal here.