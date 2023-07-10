Amazon’s $75 Fire HD Tablet Has Features That Apple and Samsung Can’t Match

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has made a name for itself with its slate of Alexa-enabled devices, but the retail giant is also a leader when it comes to its lineup of tablets. Whether for work or streaming, Amazon’s Fire Tablets offer up huge value, especially when compared to Apple’s iPad or the Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Case in point: A new Amazon Prime Day deal gets you the Fire HD 10 Tablet on sale for just $74.99 — a massive 50% discount off its regular price of $149.99.

The Amazon deal gets you a brand new Fire HD 10 Tablet for its cheapest price yet. You can save an additional 20% off if you trade-in an old device.

The Fire Tablet features a 10.1-inch full HD display with more than two million dazzling pixels. Amazon says the Fire HD 10 is almost 20% brighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

With up to 12 hours of battery life, the Amazon Fire Tablet beats the iPad by two extra hours, letting you spend more time connected to your device and less time waiting for it to charge.

Features-wise, the HD 10 Tablet comes with 64GB of storage, an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM for fast responsiveness and smooth loading of all your apps and content.

The 2MP front-facing camera is great for taking calls, while the 5MP rear-facing cameras can be used for snapping photos or shooting video in 720p HD quality. The tablet is great for streaming too, with Dolby Atmos sound and a 10% brighter display compared to previous models.

The $74.99 deal gets you a Fire Tablet with 32GB of space. Upgrade to the 64GB model for just $89.99 — a 53% discount from its regular price of $189.99.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of most durable tablets on the market, which makes it great for travel or commuting. Amazon says the Fire HD 10 was almost twice as durable as Apple’s iPad 10.2 when measured in tumble tests. The Fire Tablet screen, meantime, is reinforced with a scratch-resistant aluminosilicate glass.

Regularly $189+, this Amazon tablet deal brings the price of the Fire HD 10 down to just $89.99. Note: this is an Amazon Prime exclusive deal, so you’ll have to log-in with your Prime membership to see the sale price reflected in cart.

