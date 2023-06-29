Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones Just Got Marked Down to Their Lowest Price of the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple is known for its world-famous AirPods earbuds, but more and more people are catching onto the brand’s AirPods Max headphones as well. Beloved by stars like Bella Hadid, Timothée Chalamet and the girls from Blackpink, the AirPods Max are Apple’s first-ever wireless headphones, with an instantly recognizable earcup design and big, powerful sound to match.

Normally $549+, a new Amazon deal gets you the AirPods Max on sale for just $479. That’s a $70 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen for the headphones since early Spring. What’s more: the AirPods Max are still priced at $549 at sites like Target and on Apple’s own website, so this Amazon deal is worth taking advantage of.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones $549.00 $479.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The wireless headphones are designed for performance, with a custom acoustic housing and a big dynamic driver pushing through high-fidelity, theater-like sound. Apple’s audio engineers have also implemented spatial audio in these cans, which creates a more natural and realistic listening experience. Music floats around you rather than directly at you, while “dynamic head tracking” technology keeps the sound at ear level, even if you’re on the move.

The AirPods Max come with active noise cancellation technology (ANC), which helps to block out ambient noise. It makes these headphones especially great for traveling or for work. Turn on “transparency mode” when you need to let a little outside noise in, say, to be alerted to traffic, or to hear a colleague speak.

Battery life is super strong on the AirPods Max, with up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. A quick five-minute charge gets you 1.5 hours of listening time.

We like the instantly iconic design of these Apple headphones, which feature oversized memory foam ear cushions and a knit-mesh headband (which never gets sweaty). Adjust the headband to find your most comfortable fit.

Normally $549+, get the Apple AirPods Max Headphones on sale for just $479 on Amazon.com. We’re partial to the silver colorway (above) but you can choose from five different colors on sale.

The isn’t tied to Prime Day or any specific promotion, so Amazon could change the price at any time. We recommend adding this deal to cart now. See full details here.