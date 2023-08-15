These Stadium-Approved Clear Bags Will Get You Through Security With Ease

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Football season is here and if you’re heading to the stadium to take in a game, you’ll want to pay attention to what you’re bringing — and not bringing — with you. All NFL teams have continued to implement a Clear Bag Policy for the 2023-24 season, which requires all fans to comply with rules about the types and sizes of bags you’re allowed to carry.

Per the NFL website, the only bags fans will be allowed to bring into the stadium this year are “bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.” The league’s Clear Bag Policy also states that bags must “not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size.”

Even if you’re not attending a football game, similar rules apply to baseball stadiums, soccer matches and concert events taking place in large venues (like Taylor Swift’s recent SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles). Rather than getting your bag confiscated or having to stuff it in an external locker, pick up one of these clear bags instead, to get through security with ease.

1. USPECLARE Clear Backpack Stadium-Approved

One of the best clear backpacks online is this one from Amazon. Almost 80% of shoppers give this backpack a full, five-star review, thanks to its light weight, durable materials and comfortable straps. A mesh pocket at the side is great for storing a water bottle (that you can fill up at the stadium) or for carrying your fan gear. This NFL-approved clear backpack measures 12 x 12 x 6 inches exactly.

2. BAGAIL Clear Tote Bag

Whether for college sports or concerts, this clear tote bag gives you plenty of packing space for your next event. The stadium-sized tote is made from a flexible nylon material, with corresponding nylon straps. You can carry the clear bag over the shoulder with the included detachable shoulder strap too. Choose from 12 different colors.

3. NFL Clear Reusable Bag

Prefer a sports-themed tote? Fanatics has stadium-approved clear tote bags available in every NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL team logo. The bags are made from a PVC material with two carry handles and an official team logo printed in the center. All of these bags are officially-licensed for sale on Fanatics.com.

4. May Tree Heavy Duty Clear Backpack

For a slightly different look, we like this rectangular-sized backpack from Amazon. The heavy-duty material holds up to all your gear, and we like the built-in flap pocket, which is a great place to store your tickets, ID and other valuables. Like the other bags on the list, the 12 x 12 x 6-inch size is in line with stadiums’ transparent bag policy.

5. Hologram Clear Tote Bag

Want a little flair to go with your concert or sports team outfit? We like this clear tote bag from Edraco, which comes with a shimmery hologram design. The bag itself is still made from a clear plastic material, but the subtle sheen adds a touch of fun. Even better: this Amazon deal gets you a two-pack of the stadium-approved totes for under $14.

6. Clear Fanny Pack

If you’re looking for a fanny pack, this one is a top pick on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating (out of five). This clear fanny pack measures 8 x 6 x 3 inches, and comes with four separate zippered pockets. The adjustable strap lets you wear it as a belt bag or as a sling bag across the shoulder.

7. Under Armour Clear Backpack

One of our favorite clear backpacks is this one, from Under Armour. A favorite of celebrities like The Rock, Under Armour is known for making durable gear and accessories for athletes, and this transparent bag is made from a water-resistant plastic material. A built-in laptop sleeve is great for stashing a laptop, tablet or notebook, while Under Armour’s signature “HeatGear” shoulder straps help wick away moisture and sweat — a much-appreciated feature when you’re sitting in the sun-soaked stands all day.

Keep in mind, this bag is larger than stadium-approved standards, at 12 x 17 x 5 inches.

8. Vorspack Clear Backpack

If you’re looking for a larger clear backpack, this is one of the best-selling clear bags on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 14,000 verified reviewers online. It measures 12 x 17 inches in size, which is just larger than the NFL-approved size, but still great for concerts and festivals. We like the amount of zippered storage and the padded straps. Choose from 12 different colors.