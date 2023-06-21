Want to Stream Baseball Online? This Amazon Hack Lets You Watch MLB.TV for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 MLB season is in full swing and if you’re looking to stream the baseball games online — and watch out-of-market games — we’ve found a deal that gets you access to MLB.TV for free.

MLB.TV is the premiere streaming service for watching baseball online, with the ability to stream every single out-of-market game live or on-demand. Subscribers also get access to exclusive pre and post-game coverage, analysis, highlights and more. MLB.TV also has a whole library of baseball content, with hard-to-find documentaries, TV shows and World Series films available to stream on-demand.

A subscription to MLB.TV normally costs $24.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but we found an Amazon offer that gets you a free trial to MLB.TV with no commitment. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get MLB.TV free for a week by claiming the Amazon Prime Channels offer here.

The deal gets you a full week of streaming on MLB.TV for free, so you can stream all the baseball games live online or watch them back on-demand, without paying for a subscription. After your free trial is up, choose to continue on with MLB.TV at the $24.99 a month rate or cancel at any time.

Another way to claim an MLB.TV deal? Sign up for a full year of access after your free trial is up and pay just $119.99 annually. Paying for the full year saves you a whopping 60% versus paying month to month.

Keep in mind, this MLB.TV free trial offer is reserved for Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need to be logged into your Prime account to see the deal. Not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial here to test out the service, and then choose to cancel or continue on with your Prime membership at just $14.99 a month after your free trial is up.

There’s one other way to get MLB.TV for free: T-Mobile is currently running a promotion that gets you a free subscription to MLB.TV when you sign-up for select T-Mobile plans. The offer runs until July 17, so we recommend claiming the deal while it’s still live. See a full list of T-Mobile plans and details about the T-Mobile MLB.TV promotion here.

The 2023 Major League Baseball season kicked off in March and runs through the fall, with the 2023 World Series Championship potentially running until November 4, if a Game 7 is necessary. The 30 MLB teams are all vying to hoist The Commissioner’s Trophy, which is currently held by last year’s World Series champs, the Houston Astros.

Catch all the baseball action and livestream every game online with a free trial to MLB.TV. See full offer details here.