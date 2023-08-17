Leagues Cup Soccer Final Tickets: Get Promo Code to Score Seats to Messi’s Inter Miami vs. Nashville

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Lionel Messi takes to the field Saturday as Inter Miami chases their first-ever Leagues Cup title. Messi’s Inter Miami CF faces off against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Tennessee for the Leagues Cup 2023 final. The soccer game kicks off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

If you want to watch the Leagues Cup final online, the soccer match is streaming on Apple TV+.

Use Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass service to get a live feed of Inter Miami vs. Nashville. MLS Season Pass is down to $49 right now (it’s $39 for existing Apple TV+ subscribers). Use the streamer to livestream Messi’s Leagues Cup match for free, and get free streaming to the rest of the MLS season as well.

Get a Inter Miami Spanish-language feed on fuboTV, which will carry Messi’s soccer game on TUDN. You can get a 7-day free trial to fuboTV here to stream Messi’s Leagues Cup final live on TUDN for free.

How to Get Messi Tickets to Leagues Cup Final

Tickets to Messi’s game are moving quickly and demand is high. The cheapest tickets we’re seeing start at $300 on VividSeats.com. Use promo code RS2023 to save $20 off your purchase. Vivid Seats also runs a rewards program where you can buy ten tickets and get your eleventh ticket free.

We also spotted Leagues Cup tickets online at Seatgeek, with seats starting at $342. Looking for a Seatgeek discount code? Use promo code SEATGEEK10 to save $10 off your purchase in the Seatgeek app.

And you can try Stubhub.com, where seats start at $365 as of this writing. Many people are looking for Messi tickets online, so we recommend grabbing tix while they’re still available online.

Like Messi, Inter Miami CF will be making their first Leagues Cup final appearance, after defeating the Philadelphia Union this week. As part of their semifinal win, Inter Miami also clinched a 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup berth.

They’ll be facing off against Nashville SC Saturday, at the Boys in Gold’s hometown GEODIS Park. Nashville has been dominant throughout the Leagues Cup play, taking down pre-tournament FC Cincinnati, Club América, and heavy favorites CF Moneterrey.

This is just the start of Messi’s North American career. After the Leagues Cup final, Inter Miami return for the second half of the Major League Soccer regular season.