How to Watch ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Online

The third season of “The Mandalorian” officially arrives on Disney+ this Wednesday, March 1.

The third season will take place following the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” in which “Mandalorian” lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was last seen reuniting with Grogu in the miniseries. The two then left Tatooine, with Mando heading to the planet Mandalore to restore his honor and become a Mandalorian again. In a trailer released in January, Pascal’s Din Djarin and budding Jedi warrior Grogu are seen journeying across a galaxy far, far away, facing threats from Mandalore and the bustling urban planet Coruscant. Another teaser released in September showed Mando facing off against several armored warriors in their homeworld.

Pascal returns as the galaxy’s notorious bounty hunter in the third season, with Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff also reprising their “Mandalorian” roles. Weathers portrays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, while Esposito plays the villainous Moff Gideon and Sackhoff plays female Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.

Christopher Lloyd is also confirmed to make a cameo this season. Prior cast members of “The Mandalorian” include Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, “Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, Titus Welliver and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who is leading her own spinoff series slated for release later this year.

Earlier this week, creator Jon Favreau confirmed that scripts for Season 4 are already written and waiting to be shot, although Disney and Lucasfilm have not yet officially announced a fourth season. Favreau also serves as an executive producer this season, alongside David Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, with Lucasfilm producing the series.

