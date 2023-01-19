Warner Bros. Celebrates 100 Years With International Musical Concert Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A century’s worth of some of the most iconic songs in film will be performed on stage in celebration of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary — from “Shallow” in “A Star Is Born” to “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Produced by Warner Bros. and the entertainment discovery platform Fever, “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” is a musical concert series that will travel to more than 100 cities worldwide, running from April through December 2023. Tickets officially went on sale this morning, starting at $35 apiece.

The series will pull from the extensive Warner Bros. library of series and films for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, each show taking place in different historic venues based on the location. Some of the more majestic concert spaces include cathedrals, museums and regal gardens. As the event name suggests, every venue will be flooded with candlelight for an intimate and enchanting ambience.

“[This] concert series is a true celebration of storytelling, music and creativity,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in a statement. “From the musicals that we know and love to the iconic films and television series that have shaped generations, Warner Bros. has long been a leader in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this unforgettable event to our fans and music lovers from around the world to honor this momentous occasion.”

The first 25 out of 100 shows will take place in London, New York, Toronto, Melbourne, Sydney, Paris, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Singapore, Montreal, Dallas, Miami, Madrid, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Atlanta, Brisbane, Milan, São Paulo, Philadelphia, Mexico City and San Diego. The rest of the venues are yet to be announced.

This centennial campaign is just the most recent pop culture Candelight series to launch. Other ongoing concert series include “Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer,” “Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyonce,” “Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift” and “Candlelight: A Tribute to Lauryn Hill.”

Check out the full program, and buy tickets below:

Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros. $35 Buy Now

“The Wizard of Oz” – “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (1939)

“Casablanca” – “As Time Goes By” (1942)

“Singin’ in the Rain” – “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

“A Star is Born” – “The Man That Got Away” (1954)

“Scooby-Doo” – “Theme Song” (1969)

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” – “Pure Imagination” (1971)

“The Exorcist” – “Theme Song (Tubular Bells)” (1973)

“Purple Rain” – “Purple Rain” (1984)

“Batman” – “Main Theme” (1989)

“Friends” – “I’ll Be There for You” (1995)

“Selena” – “Dreaming of You” (1997)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Suite” (2001)

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” – “Hogwarts’ Anthem” (2005)

“Inception” – “Time” (2010)

“Man of Steel” – “Flight” (2013)

“Wonder Woman Suite” (2017)

“A Star is Born” – “Shallow” (2018)