Ariana Madix’s Gold Sequin Dress From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale Is More Than Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Madix, the woman scorned at the center of the reality show cheating scandal that rocked a nation, has worn more than one revenge outfit since news broke that her husband Tom Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with her best friend and their mutual co-star Raquel Levvis. There was the “1-800-BOYS-LIE” sweatsuit she wore to the Season 10 reunion taping. And then the firetruck red, skin-baring jacket-skirt set she changed into for the reunion episode (which Andy Cohen dubbed a “revenge dress” that Sandoval didn’t “deserve to look at.”).

The highly anticipated finale, which aired on May 17 (now streaming on Peacock) proves that she’s been stunting ever since the news broke. In one scene, shortly after the Scandoval news broke, she shimmered in a Ramy Brooke metallic mini dress during a girls night out. “We’ve been riding since 7 dawns ago,” Lala Kent captioned a photo she posted of the “Pump” crew — Madix flanked by Cortney Erin, Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett and Katie Maloney.

The gorgeous boucle-textured dress, which normally retails for $625, is now 55% off — meaning you can get your very own show-stopping revenge dress for $280. It makes the perfect fit for a graduation party, birthday or, if you live the Bravo lifestyle, a typical night out with the girls. The dress is also available on the Ramy Brooke website in a larger sampling of sizes, although at a reduced 30% discount.

Ramy Brooke Leith Metallic Mini Dress (55% Off)

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue