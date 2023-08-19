UFC 292: How to Watch Sterling vs. O’Malley Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fresh off Logan Paul vs. Nate Diaz, the UFC is back with another hotly anticipated fight this weekend between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The pair will face off in the ring at UFC 292, which will take place this Saturday, Aug. 19 at Boston’s TD Garden. The main card event kicks off at 10 p.m. ET, and will be available to buy on PPV on ESPN+.

Sterling vs. O’Malley $80 Buy Now

Sterling, arguably the best bantamweight in UFC history, is set to defend his championship title against O’Malley during Saturday night’s fight, marking a record-setting fourth 135-pound title defense. Sterling is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, including a successful bout against former division champ Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

O’Malley, on the other hand, has won four out of his five last fights, most recently against Petr Yan at UFC 280. Sterling will no doubt offer up the fighter’s stiffest competition yet.

UFC 292 will also feature the women’s strawweight championship fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

In order to stream UFC 292, you’ll have to purchase the pay-per-view event on ESPN+. If you aren’t already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll have to sign up for an account ($9.99/month) before purchasing the PPV fight for $80. You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle, which wraps in ESPN+, Disney and Hulu for $10.99, before purchasing the PPV event.

Check out UFC 292’s full card below:

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos for the UFC strawweight title

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz; Bantamweights

Da’mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista; Bantamweights

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny; Welterweights

Prelims

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares; Middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin; Middleweights

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh in an Ultimate Fighter lightweight finals bout

Early Prelims