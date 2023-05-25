Tina Turner’s Memoirs Top Bestseller Lists Following Iconic Singer’s Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Tina Turner’s candid bestselling memoir “I, Tina,” co-written with MTV’s Kurt Loder, has shot back to the top of bestseller lists following the iconic singer’s death. The soulful singer died in Switzerland on Wednesday at 83.

The 1986 bestselling book served as the basis for the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” In addition to recounting her rise to fame from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tenn., and dozens of hit songs, the star details her abusive relationship with Ike Turner.

Following their separation, which was finalized in 1978, it took the better part of a decade for her to return to prominence in the music business as a solo artist. Finally, with the sponsorship of David Bowie, she secured a short-term deal with Capitol Records.

In 2020, at at the age of 80, Turner returned to the page with another memoir in which she explores spirituality and her Buddhist practice and how they helped her overcome loss, negativity and domestic abuse. Titled “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good,” the book has also become a No. 1 bestseller since Turner’s death.

“Writing this story has been a cherished dream of mine for a long time, but the timing just didn’t feel right before,” Turner told Variety in 2020 ahead of the book’s release. “I wanted to wait until I was sure how to offer the most valuable insights when I knew I had something truly important to say. Now, with so many people in need of encouragement during this difficult time, I’m very glad I can offer this book to help uplift and inspire everyone who reads it.”

Celebrate Turner’s life through her two memoirs below:

