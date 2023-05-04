‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Star Wars’ Unite in New Short Film for May the 4th

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Maggie and Grogu are teaming up for a galactic adventure in honor of May the 4th.

Disney+ announced this week a new crossover short film between “The Simpsons” and “Star Wars.” Titled “Rogue Not Quite One,” an obvious play on the franchise’s 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the animated short will star the Springfield toddler as she evades the Empire in her very own aeronautical pram inspired by Grogu’s in “The Mandalorian.”

In the four minute short, per the release, “Homer loses track of Maggie who hops in Grogu’s hovering pram for a hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy. Facing a squadron of Imperial TIE fighters, Maggie brings the battle to Springfield in this epic short celebrating all things ‘Star Wars.'”

This isn’t the first time that the Star Wars and Simpsons universes have collided. At Disney Investors Day in 2021, the streamer brought together Homer and Dana Walden in a promotional video, and in 2021 an animated short called “The Force Awakens From Its Nap” features Maggie battling Padawans in space. Later that year, the franchises paired up on Disney+ Day for another short film “The Simpsons in Plusaversary.”

In addition to Disney, an abundance of brands have made exciting announcements and product launches in honor of Star Wars Day. Kith has already sold out of their limited-edition “Star Wars” collection that launched at Thursday morning (pieces are now available at upsold prices on resale sites such as StockX). Other brands that have released galactic collections include Fossil, Funko Pop!, DC Shoes and Amazon. Check out more “Star Wars” merch to shop this May the 4th here, and stream “Rogue Not Quite One” on Disney+ today:

