A New Book About ‘The Flash’ Reveals Rare Photos, Behind-the-Scenes Details About Bringing the DC Superhero to Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of The Flash can add now another title to their collection. Fresh off the premiere of “The Flash” movie in theaters, DC Comics has released a new illustrated book that offers a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film.

Titled “The Flash: The Official Visual Companion: The Scarlet Speedster from Page to Screen,” the 96-page book reads like a graphic novel and fanzine mixed with a visual encyclopedia. Released June 16 to coincide with “The Flash” debuting in theaters, the book is available to purchase now on Amazon.com.

Amazon

The Flash: The Official Visual Companion $34.99 $31.49 Buy Now On Amazon

The new book features a compendium of facts and images about The Flash, that traces the superhero from his first appearance in comic books in the 1940s, to his solo film debut in 2023. Fans will see behind-the-scenes photos and illustrations from the comic books, television series and film franchise, while new interviews with cast and crew reveal never-before-heard stories about how Barry Allen came to life.

Released in conjunction with the new film, “The Flash: The Official Visual Companion” is the most comprehensive and updated guide for fans of the DC superhero, offering a look at everything from storyboards to costumes to sets.

Insight Editions

In an exclusive excerpt shared with Variety, the book’s author Randall Lotowycz reveals how — spoiler alert! — director Andy Muschietti got Michael Keaton to reprise his role as Batman in the new “Flash” movie.

“There was not a lot of convincing, because I think Michael Keaton was very enthusiastic about playing Bruce Wayne and Batman again,” Muschietti tells Lotowycz, though the director adds that, “There were a lot of nuances” about Bruce Wayne, “thirty years later, after we saw him for the last time.”

Insight Editions

The Flash: The Official Visual Companion $34.99 $31.49 Buy Now On Amazon

In addition to new details about Keaton’s return, Batman fans will also get a dedicated look at the brand-new Batcycle introduced in “The Flash.” Muschietti told his production design team that he wanted the Batcycle “built like a tank,” and that he wanted it to be a fully-functioning vehicle that could be driven on the street for chase scenes, rather than relying on CGI. “When you see that weaving through the streets, that movement that you see is real,” says special effects supervisor Dominic Tuohy.

A great gift for film buffs and comic book fans alike, “The Flash: The Official Visual Companion” is available now on hardcover for $31 on Amazon.com. Released June 16, the book has already topped the bestsellers list as the number one book on Amazon’s children’s superhero chart.