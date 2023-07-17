Inspired By Classic VHS Horror Covers and Posters, ‘Terror in the Ailien Realms’ Dreamt Up Terrifying Fake Movie Posters and Paired Them With Fictional Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A book of movie reviews from an alternate dimension is set to beam down to Earth during this year’s Fantasia Festival.

Filmmaker and artist Pat Tremblay is launching the new collaborative book “Terror in the Ailien Realms: Transdimensional Horror Movie Posters & Their Film Reviews” on July 28 at the Fantasia Festival. The debut event will include a live reading from some of Tremblay’s 50 collaborators. The book is now available for pre-order on his website.

Tremblay explains the book’s concept in a press release announcing the project:

“Drawn by the deep nostalgia of roaming video rental stores to find cool movies to watch by judging what its VHS box’s artwork would entice or beguile, filmmaker & artist Pat Tremblay has created a series of horror movie posters with the assistance of AI. He then proposed to talented individuals within the horror movie scene to write imaginary reviews for them. The result is a captivating mixture of styles, ranging from the enigmatic and alluring to the outrageously hilarious. The dimensional doors to the AIlien Realms have opened, and you can now read what horrific and crazy films this AI world has created, for better or for worse!”

The contributors include director Rodney Ascher (“The Nightmare,” “Room 237”), actor and director Jay Baruchel (“BlackBerry,” “Tropic Thunder”), actors and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“The Endless,” “Something in the Dirt”), director Ted Geoghegan (“Brooklyn 45,” “Mohawk”), director George Mihalka (1981’s “My Bloody Valentine”) and many more.

Click here to purchase “Terror in the Ailien Realms.”

Editor’s note: Variety.com editor William Earl is a contributor to “Ailien Realms.”