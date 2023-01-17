TCL Named Official TV Partner of the NFL Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

TCL has been named the official TV partner of the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LVII in February, following the electronics company’s revolutionary home theater innovations that it revealed at CES 2023.

The next year will see a fresh rebrand of the company’s award-winning portfolio, including an expanded lineup of QLED screens and impressive sound bars that the NFL believes are the optimal way for fans to experience sports watching from home.

“As TV and sports have long been a winning marriage, becoming the official TV partner of the NFL gives TCL a strategic partnership to affirm its formula for success — high quality, unmatched performance and exceptional value among consumers who expect the best,” Chris Hamdorf, senior vice president of TCL North America, said in a statement. “As we just proved at CES, our brand has grown globally and as our product offering expands beyond home theater, we are confident that aligning with the NFL will bolster our brand recognition and are thrilled to have them as a key partner to kick off this next chapter for TCL.”

TCL has long been a technology leader in the home theater space, making it a strategic partner choice for the NFL. The brand introduced the world’s first Quantum Dot TV (a new type of LED-backlit LCD TV with dramatically enhanced color) and mini-LED TV, and developed its own TCL AIPQ Engine technology. Its 2023 lineup will include new products within the smart S-Series and QLED Q-Series, with most buzz around the newest 98″ model in the QM8 Collection, the largest mini-LED TV in history.

“Our broadcasts can only look as good as the TVs they’re displayed on, which makes TCL’s products truly meaningful to the NFL experience,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, senior vice president of partnership strategy and new business for the NFL, said in a statement. “The NFL spends a lot of time evaluating potential partners to ensure their products, performance and culture match our standard for excellence and TCL is a perfect fit. We look forward to helping them continue to grow their brand recognition and

business.”

Below, shop some of TCL's newest TV offerings — perfect for watching the big game or binging your favorite show.

TCL 98″ Class XL Collection (41% Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

A stunning 4K HDR display and a wall-devouring 98-inch size make TCL’s newest TV one of the brand’s most impressive offerings yet — and it’s nearly half off for a limited time. In addition to its dramatically large screen, the QLED TV also packs in Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for greater brightness and contrasts. Plus, TCL’s Contrast Control Zones technology and AiPQ Engine technology work together to intelligently enhance color, contrast and clarity as you watch.

TCL 98″ Class XL Collection $8,499.99 $4,999.99 Buy Now

TCL 65″ Class 6-Series Mini LED Smart TV (30% Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

TCL’s Mini LED Smart TV packs in much of same high tech as as the larger Class X screens (such as Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision), but it also includes an arsenal of features that make it a prime choice for gamers, too. Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode lets you enjoy the smoothest action while boasting an ultra-fast gaming response mode for a competitive edge. Check out more of the best gaming TVs to buy this year here.