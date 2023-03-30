From Taylor Swift to The Rock, These Celebrity Children’s Book Biographies Are All Topping Bestseller Lists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never be too young to be a Swiftie. Young Taylor Swift fans can now learn more about the pop star through a children’s book biography, already topping bestseller lists ahead of its May release.

The 24-page picture book, written by the self-professed “Swiftie” Wendy Loggia, tracks the singer’s beginnings in Nashville through her rise to becoming one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s the newest book to join Golden Books’ Little Book series that includes a growing lineup of biographies of pop culture icons and historical figures. The Taylor Swift book will release on the same day as biographies about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Julie Andrews, Tony Bennett, Simone Biles and Iris Apfel — all of which are currently available to pre-order on Amazon ahead of their respective releases on May 2.

One description on the Golden Book’s website describes Swift’s biography as “an inspiring read-aloud for young children as well as their Swiftie parents.”

Below, check out the newest celebrity children’s book biographies from Golden Books:

Taylor Swift

In this 24-page picture book, Wendy Loggia tracks Taylor Swift’s rise to stardom, from her childhood in Nashville to selling out arenas around the world. In addition to chronicling her life, Loggia also helps explain some of Swift’s most famous Easter eggs and symbols, like the meaning behind her favorite number 13. The stories are supplemented by gorgeous illustrations courtesy of the Peruvian artist Elisa Chavarri.

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock’s inspiring journey, from professional wrestler to bold-faced Hollywood actor, is told in this page-turning picture book that will particularly resonate with young readers who can learn about the star’s path towards success after failing at his initial dream of playing in the NFL.

Julie Andrews

Encourage your little one to dream big with this short-form biography of Julie Andrews, beloved for her iconic roles in “My Fair Lady,” “Mary Poppins,” “Cinderella” and “The Sound of Music.” With words by Christy Webster and illustrations by Sue Cornelison, the lyrical picture book chronicles the actor’s humble beginnings in a small village outside of London to becoming one of the biggest stars in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Tony Bennett

Introduce a younger generation to the legendary jazz crooner Tony Bennett, beloved by kids and grandparents alike.

Simone Biles

The GOAT of gymnastics Simone Biles gets the celebration she deserves with this illustrated biography, already a No. 1 new release on Amazon. Written by JaNay Brown-Wood, with illustrations by Kim Holt, the colorful picture book delves into Biles’ inspiring story of becoming the most decorated American gymnast with seven Olympic medals.

Iris Apfel

The quick-witted, flamboyantly-dressed 93 year-old style maven Iris Apfel is the perfect person to teach your young one how to be shamelessly themselves as they grow up. Apfel was also the center of the 2014 documentary “Iris” now available to stream on Apple TV+.

