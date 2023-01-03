How to Watch ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The trial that put R. Kelly behind bars in 2021 is at the center of the third and final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3. Cable-cutters can also stream the new episodes on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV.

Things look a lot different for the disgraced rapper since the series began over four years ago amid resurfaced allegations. Kelly is now serving a 30-year sentence after being found guilty on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2022. The new episodes follow survivors and their families as they prepare to testify in high-profile court proceedings, and also focuses on the journalists who covered the trial.

“We are in a very different place at the start of this installment than we were over four years ago when we started this journey. He’s facing some very serious crimes,” executive producer Jesse Daniels told Variety ahead of the series premiere. “As we continued to stay in touch with our survivors, we started to hear about the pressure and the toll of preparing for this trial and gathering the courage to take the stand. We realize it’s hard enough for a survivor to tell their story in front of the camera, but to do so again while facing your abuser and his legal team is absolutely terrifying and incredibly brave. We really realized that we had a whole new story to tell here.”

The new episodes reveal chilling details about the abuser’s alleged grooming of men, in addition to his widely speculated to be fraudulent marriage and annulment with then-15 year old Aaliyah.

The final episodes of the new installment air on Lifetime tonight at 8/7c. Below, check out how you can stream the episodes online without cable.

