Soho House’s Homeware Collection Has Luxe Gifts for the Hollywood Exec Dad

For a dad with good taste, a luxe piece from Soho House’s homeware line Soho Home makes the perfect Father’s Day gift. Whether he takes meetings out of the private members club or he simply appreciates the distinctly rustic style of their many spaces around the world, their wide-ranging collection has unique pieces that will add a stylish touch to any room.

The Huxley glassware collection includes crystal decanters, coupe glasses, highball tumblers and cocktail shakers to add to the bar cart; dads who throw a dinner party will fall in love with the Emden dining collection, inspired by the rustic aesthetic of Soho Farmhouse; and the plush House Robe, the same one used in the club’s spas, will feel like a warm hug.

Check out the full Soho Home collection here, and some of the best pieces below:

House Robe

This plush robe makes a can’t-go-wrong gift for the lounging dad, who can drink his morning espresso or binge his favorite shows while draped in the same robes use in the Soho House bedrooms and their Cowshed spas.Crafted from 100% recycled polyester with an embroidered Soho House logo on the chest, it has a fluffy, soft texture and is designed with a hood for extra comfort.

Curtis Mohair Check Throw

Help dad add some breezy feng-shui to the bedroom with this gorgeous mohair throw, designed with a traditional check design and delicate fringing that mimic the natural tones at Soho Farmhouse.

Beaumont Cocktail Shaker

Whether your dad is a margarita drinker or martini sipper, this sleek cocktail shaker makes the perfect addition to any at-home bar setup. Inspired by 180 House, its modest slender shape features step edge detailing for subtle texture, and has been made in 18/10 steel for durability and longevity.

Huxley Decanter

Hard liqueur is most suitable for this intricate crystal decanter, inspired by Little House Mayfair. Like all of Soho House’s Huxley crystal glassware, the collectible piece was crafted in Slovenia by Rogaška Glassworks.

Emden Plates, Set of Four

The Emden dining collection echoes the rustic aesthetic of the Soho Farmhouse, adding an elegant touch to any tablescape. For

Balfern Petrified Wood Coasters, Set of Four

Any wood-loving dad will appreciate these coasters constructed out of petrified wood, a fossilized wood from Indonesia over 20 million years old. The rustic style calls to mind the textures and materials used throughout the spaces at Soho Roc House in Mykonos.

Lavina Amber and White Stripe Tumbler

For the dad that prefers his drinks neat, these glass tumblers made out of recycled beer and soda bottles will have your dad feeling like he’s drinking at Soho House Tel Aviv every night of the week.

