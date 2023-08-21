Snoop Dogg Brings Dr. Bombay NFT Ape to Life in New Skechers Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Snoop Dogg is bringing his alter ego Dr. Bombay, named after his NFT Bored Ape of the same name, to his second collaboration with Skechers.

The brand new lineup, which launched on Skechers’ website last week, features dozens of streetwear silhouettes adorned with playful images of his beloved BAYC, and other imagery and patterns inspired by the rapper’s famed career.

In addition to an updated version of the brand’s signature Skechers Uno, with leopard print laces and an imprint of Dr. Bombay on the side, the Collector’s Edition Capsule also features a Doggy Air silhouette with a see-through heel pocket and the Hyper Slide sandal with complementary designs.

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram last week to share news of the drop. “Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair,” Snoop wrote as a caption. “With Skechers, you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

The new collection follows the OG Capsule that launched on Aug. 1. Compared to the Collector’s Edition Capsule, the OG Capsule features simpler and more versatile footwear for those looking to pair their sneakers with everyday outfits. The lineup includes the Snoop One OG, an update on the Hands-Free Slip-Ins featuring Snoop’s favorite patented Comfort Technology, and the Snoop One Double G, which is the OG court-style sneaker constructed out of elevated materials like a leather paisley print.

It’s also not the first time that Dr. Bombay has made an appearance in a product collaboration from the rapper (although it is the first time the BAYC has adorned a shoe). In July, Snoop teamed up with Happi Co. to launch a new line of ice cream called Dr. Bombay, currently available to shop at Walmart.

