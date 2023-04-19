How to Snag Affordable Tickets to Broadway’s ‘Shucked’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

No one could have predicted that the year’s biggest Broadway hit would be about corn. But the new musical comedy “Shucked,” which opened in April, has become the surprise delight of the season, boasting rave reviews for its catchy music, lovable characters and heartfelt themes.

The show, which began a decade ago as a stage version of the sketch TV series “Hee-Haw,” follows an isolated rural community whose livelihood is completely reliant on their production of corn. But things go haywire when the crops suddenly fail and Maize (Caroline Innerbichler) is forced to venture out of her small town to Tampa, Florida to ask for outside help.

Its runaway success is also a surprise because of the lack of star power usually necessary to bring Broadway shows to the mainstream, such as the Lea Michele-starring “Funny Girl” or Hugh Jackman’s

“Music Man.” But fresh talent is part of the show’s magic, thanks to a new Broadway composing team who bring exuberant country music to the stage, and a playful script written by Tony-nominated writer Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley.

“The country music writing team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally makes a smooth transition to the stage with songs that perfectly rise from the emotional moments, offering ear-worm melodies and on-the-money theatrical moments which the talented cast plays to a hilt,” wrote theater critic Frank Rizzo in his review for Variety. “Those looking for silly, sweet and salty escapism will only be too happy to get ‘Shucked.'”

