Make Pottery With Seth Rogen At His AirBnb for Only $42 a Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget an AD house tour. Seth Rogen is offering his fans the chance to explore his space in the flesh — by renting out his Los Angeles creative getaway on Airbnb. What’s crazier is that Rogen himself will be there for part of the night. And it only costs $42.

So, what’s the catch? Since his space will only be available to rent for three, one-night stays — on Feb. 15, 16 and 17 — you’ll have to be really, really lucky to secure a spot. But given how enchanting of an experience is being offered up, it’s absolutely worth a shot. Those residing in the U.S can request to book an overnight stay beginning Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/houseplant.

Planted in the heart of Los Angeles, Rogen’s creative space is packed with the actor and design enthusiast’s self-made ceramics and house goods from his cannabis company Houseplant, all of which fits in perfectly among his mid-century furnishings and stylish interior design. While there, guests will have the chance to get an in-depth look at Rogen’s creative process by exploring the in-house pottery studio alongside Rogen.

Read More: 12 Stylish Weed Accessories to Gift the Stoner in Your Life

In addition to “getting glazed,” they can vibe out to his collection of Houseplant record sets (with track lists curated by Rogen and his co-founder Evan Goldberg), indulge in after-hours snacks in the fully-stocked fridge and relax in the sunny budding yard.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of LA,” Rogen said in a statement. “Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”

Request the chance to stay at Rogen’s getaway here starting Feb. 7. In the meantime check out some of his bestselling Houseplant goods below:

Block Table Lighter

Courtesy of Coming Soon

Courtesy of Coming Soon

With Houseplant, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have succeeded in making weed paraphernalia an accessory that you want to show off rather than stash away. Their Block Table Lighter, one of the company’s most popular products, is a minimalist decor piece at first glance but packed inside its aluminum exterior is a high powered butane lighter — perfect for lighting up a late-night jay without the fuss. Better yet, the lid doubles as as an ashtray that can hold whatever you’re smoking.

Houseplant Block Table Lighter $225 Buy Now

Ashtray Set by Seth

Courtesy of Coming Soon

Rogen put his pottery skills to use with this ceramic ashtray set, which comes complete with a notch rest, saucer and a matching vase. Each piece comes in two colorways (sand or moss) for people to mix and match the functional decor with their own interior design.

Ashtray Set by Seth $95 Buy Now