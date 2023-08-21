Selena Gomez’s Viral Blanket Is Available Online for $35

Sometimes the contents of a meme finds its way out of the confines of the pixeleted screen and into the real world. Such is the case with the Mexican-style blanket Selena Gomez wears in the photo she posted to her Instagram story last week, which has since been memed around the world.

In the photo, the pop star is seen wrapped tight in the cozy blanket, while staring out into the distance with a regal pout. Where is she looking? What is she thinking?

Sometimes these existential questions can only be answered with an imaginative meme — and the internet delivered. Most users made up scenarios that would also put them in Gomez’s state of unbothered calm featured in the photo: “me after i won the idgaf war,”; me after having an emotional breakdown; peeta in that scene at the end of mockingjay pt. 2.”

Selena Gomez in new photo. pic.twitter.com/d3l8B8j7qz — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2023

Of course, the star of the meme (aside from the shimmering Fendi Baguette bag in the corner) is the blanket — and it’s currently available to order online for only $37. It’s currently available on both Amazon and directly on the brand’s website, lagunabeachtextileco.com.

The “Teal and Gray Cabo Mexican Blanket” by the Southern California-based Laguna Beach Textile Co. is made of recycled polyester and cotton, large and versatile enough to be used at the park, beach or as a blanket. The

Each piece in the collection is handpicked and sourced from around the world — from Turkey to Pakistan to Mexico. This piece specifically was handwoven by a small family of craftsmen in Tlaxcala, Mexico. According to their website, they “don’t necessarily look for the fastest, cheapest or even trendiest of manufacturers, we look for the best quality.”

Shop Gomez’s viral blanket below:

