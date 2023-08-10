Run-DMC and Igloo Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th With Limited-Edition Cooler Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Igloo is keeping their brand cool with a new collaboration with the iconic ’80s hip-hop group DMC, in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The two-piece capsule includes a special-edition Kool-Tunes cooler with speakers and the classic Little Playmate cooler, both designed with custom artwork honoring the renowned hip hop trio: Run, DMC and Jay Master Jay.

The Boom-Box Cooler features a graphic of the three Run DMC members on the lid, designed in a black-and-white spray-paint effect. The sides call out one of the most famous hip-hop tracks of all time with imagery from the group’s 1986 hit “It’s Tricky.” The Little Playmate 7-Qt. Cooler features Run DMC’s classic logo, with white lettering in between two red lines, and a retro photo of the trio on the sides.

“Collaborating with RUN DMC is the chance of a lifetime, and we’re beyond thankful to bring together the original undisputed kings of hip-hop and our iconic Playmate cooler,” Adrienne Berkes, vice President of marketing at Igloo, said in a statement. “We’re launching our RUN DMC Collection at a really special time, giving fans the chance to keep celebrating 50 years of hip-hip and 40 years of RUN DMC with their collectible cooler along for the ride.”

The Run DMC x Igloo collaboration is one of many special-edition collections to come out in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. This week, retailer Farfetch and sneaker reseller Stadium Goods teamed up on a shoppable edit with luxury streetwear pieces that track the evolution of hip-hop and its influence on sneaker culture.

Shop the Run DMC x Igloo collection on the Igloo website starting today.