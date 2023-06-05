This Limited-Time Rosetta Stone Deal Offers a Lifetime Subscription for Half the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new limited-time deal from Rosetta Stone offers unlimited access to their language-learning program for nearly half the price. While a lifetime subscription normally costs $299, this deal brings down the cost to a one-time payment of only $179 — 40% off, and the biggest discount we’ve seen in years.

The new promo, which runs through June 18 and also steeply discounts the price of their single-language plan and 12-month access plans, comes just in time for summer gifting events like graduations and Father’s Day.

All Rosetta Stone’s plans offer bite-sized lessons available online and offline; a fully immersive environment for long-lasting learning; and leading speech recognition technology to perfect your accent. However, the unlimited lifetime subscription boasts the best value, with access to the program’s full roster of 25 languages. But if you only have one language in mind for mastering, you’ll want to go for the more affordable single language lifetime access, which is currently down to $149.

The most popular languages on the platform include Spanish, German, French, Italian, English and Japanese but their roster also includes courses for more unique languages like Turkish, Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hebrew and Hindi.

While there are free language-learnings apps like Duolingo and less expensive options like Mondly, Rosetta Stone stands out because of its patented technology such as “TruAccent” speech-recognition which assesses pronunciation and even allows you to adjust how strictly it grades for those looking to master their fluency or native speaking.

Reviewers have also noted how much faster Rosetta Stone’s 20-class courses progress compared to free language-learning services. While apps like Duolingo are known for hammering in vocabulary through simple flashcard-type quizzes, Rosetta Stone progresses to verbs and conjugation through more complex learning models.

