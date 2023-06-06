The Rolling Stones and Keurig Team Up on Limited-Edition ‘Start Me Up’ Coffee Kit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been more than three decades since The Rolling Stones released their chart-topping single “Start Me Up” off their 1981 album “Tattoo You,” and now the English band is honoring the iconic song (and their famously frenetic energy) with a new collaboration with Keurig.

Keurig’s “Start Me Up” Iced Coffee Kit, which was released Tuesday morning for $139.99, is an updated version of the company’s signature K-Iced Brewer, done up with the band’s Hot Lips logo. The kit also comes with a custom-designed matching tumbler and curated K-Cup coffee blend.

“We’re thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig,” said The Rolling Stones in a statement. “We’ve collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day.”

“The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history,” said Becky Opdyke, senior vice president, coffee marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. “Whether you’re a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience.”

The kit also comes with a branded Spotify playlist curated by the band itself for you to enjoy while sipping the brew. The special K-Cup blend, which the site describes as a nutty roast with “electrifying notes of strawberry,” will also become available to buy separately in 10-count cartons, in addition to the limited-edition tumbler.

The Start Me Up Iced Coffee Kit follows other successful partnerships. The Stones has launched with coffee brands. In 2003, the band teamed up with Starbucks to produce several curated CD compilations, including the debut release which featured interviews with the band members and 2005’s “Rarities 1971-2003,” made up of a compilation of rare Stones tracks (both still available on Amazon).

