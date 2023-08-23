How to Watch Tonight’s First Republican Presidential Debate Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The first debate consisting of Republicans competing for the 2024 presidential bid is finally here.

This year’s primary Republican debate will take place tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The two-hour debate, sponsored by the Republican National Committee and hosted by Fox News, will kick off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and will broadcast live on the Fox News Channel.

For those without Fox News, there are plenty of ways to stream the Republican debate live online without cable. Cable-cutters can access Fox News Channel through a variety of live TV streamers such as DirecTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Use the DirecTV free trial to get a Republican presidential debate live feed that you can stream from home on your TV, laptop or phone.

Eight candidates will take the debate stage: Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, former Vice President Mike Pence, the entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Donald Trump, the early GOP front-runner, will not take part in the Fox News debate. The former president is instead expected to show up in a taped interview with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, which will stream on X during the live event.

The debate will be moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

“I think the bottom line is that some candidates on this stage want to walk away with a moment that gets played over and over again,” Baier told Variety upon his announcement as host this month.

This year’s debate will likely focus on Trump and the four criminal indictments against him, in addition to other topics like inflation, immigration, Ukraine-Russia and abortion.

Stream the 2024 Republican primary presidential debate live online

