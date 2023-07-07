‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Tops Bestseller Lists Ahead of Prime Video’s Buzzy Film Adaptation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Casey McQuiston’s romance novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” was an instant New York Times bestseller when it first came out in 2019 and it’s topping bestseller lists once again ahead of Prime Video’s film adaptation which premieres on August 11.

The book centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the Mexican American son of the U.S. president and his royal counterpart Prince Henry. The plot kicks off when the two feuding political progeny, and longtime rivals, get into an altercation, and the tabloids get hold of a photo of the incident, prompting their handlers to “devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce.” Their fake friendship soon evolves, and then hurtles, into a secret romance that threatens to complicate Alex’s mother’s re-election campaign.

The film’s first trailer dropped this week, unveiling a first look at Taylor Zakhar Perez’s portrayal of Alex, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry of Britain and Uma Thurman as the U.S president (with a thick southern accent). The adaptation also stars Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Ellie Bamber, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson and Thomas Flynn.

The LGBT romance story joins a growing list of bestselling books adapted to shows and movies, such as Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & The Six,” Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” and Joyce Carol Oates’ “Blonde.”

Before streaming “Red, White & Royal Blue” on Prime Video next month, you can buy the original novel on Amazon, with paperbacks available for as low as $10. The book is also available on Kindle and Audible, both of which are offering free trials for Prime Day.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ by Casey McQuiston

