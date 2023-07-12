The Best Prime Day Headphone Deals: Apple, Bose, Sony and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re taking an important call, listening to your favorite song or intently streaming the finale to the show you’ve been binging, good audio can only enhance your listening experience. Thankfully, a wide range of companies know the inconvenience of distorted, crackly audio and there’s never been more options for affordable headphones that offer crystal-clear sound, thanks to Amazon Prime’s Day deals, which runs through the end of July 12.

Whether you’re a Bose loyalist or an Apple devotee, here are the best Prime Day headphones deals on everything from Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones to Apple AirPod Pros. For more deals, check out our round-up of the best Prime Day deals, in addition to the best sales on portable speakers, tech and home entertainment.

30% Off Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Courtesy of AmazonBose brought their audo quality and comfort to the next level when they released the QuietComfort, which is acclaimed for having the all-around best ANC (active noise cancellation) for over-ear headphones. Switch between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode depending on your environment, and take advantage of Bose’s unique technology that allows for high-fidelity audio to listen to your favorite content.

18% Off Airpod Pro Max

You save $100 on Apple’s new “it” accessory with this limited-time Prime Day deal, which brings down the price of the Airpod Pros Max to $449 — this is cheaper than they’ve ever been since releasing last year. Enjoy high-fidelity audio, unparalleled ANC technology, and an ergonomic design that allows you to wear them for hours in comfort thanks to an innovative knit-mesh canopy and plush memory foam ear cushions. Check out more Apple Prime Day deals here.

20% Off Apple AirPod Pros

The newest Apple AirPods are worth the buy even when not on sale, considering the five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud. Currently $79 off for a limited time for Prime Day so now’s the time to buy. For other good tech deals, check out our roundup of the best Apple Prime day deals.

30% Off Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Lost your airPods? Never fear: the only time this tiny gadget is ever discounted is finally here. Save $40 on today’s deal, and may we suggest an airpod case? These colorful silicone cases actually help make it a bit harder to misplace. For more Apple Prime Day deals on Apple products, check out our complete guide.

27% Off OneOdio Wired Headphones

The best-selling OneOdio headphones are premium studio headsets at an affordable price. Soft-padded ear cushions are designed for comfort and noise isolation, with an adjustable headband so that you can find an angle that sits comfortably on your head. While it’s not wireless, the DJ-style coiled cord up to 10 feet to easily reach any TV or stereo, while each ear cup swivels a full 90 degrees for single-side monitoring.

34% Off Kids Headphones

It doesn’t get any cuter than these cat-ear headphones. These foldable headphones from Riwbox light-up and blink at your kid’s command. The bluetooth-ready headphones are wireless and can be controlled remotely, or right on the side of the band.