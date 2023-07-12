The Best Blu-Ray Deals to Add to Your Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Gather round children and listen to my lecture about the importance of physical media. Sometimes, when a person loves a show or movie so much the only way to show that love is by owning a physical copy of its contents. Plus, what if there’s an apocalypse? Sure, sure we will all need clean water, shelter electricity and food but after all that’s sorted out… what are you gonna watch?

With only a few more hours until Prime Day concludes, deals on on blu-ray disc and box sets are still running strong. Here are some of our favorites.

Friday the 13th Blu-Ray Collection (20% Off)

Revisit Camp Crystal Lake and the birthplace of Jason. This insanely stacked box set includes: “Friday the 13th” (1980), “Friday the 13th” (1980), “Friday the 13th Part 2,” “Friday the 13th Part 3,” “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,” “Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning,” “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives,” “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.” “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan,” “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday,” “Jason X,” “Freddy vs. Jason” and “Friday the 13th” (2009). Plus two extra discs with hours and hours of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, along with Alice Cooper’s “The Man Behind the Mask” music video. For more slasher fun, check out our horror gift guide here.

‘The Land Before Time: The Complete Collection’ (55% Off)

The emotionally devastating cartoon classic. If your kids haven’t experienced the harrowing journey that is “The Land Before Time” then it’s time they learned the names of our favorite dinosaur heroes: Littlefoot, Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, Petrie and Spike. Here’s a lesser-known fact, the success of this film (and the sequel) would spawn 14 additional movies. That’s almost a day’s worth of content for your kids to consume and they’re all on this DVD set.

‘Cowboy Bepop: The Complete Series’ (45% Off)

Netflix is about to drop a live-action adaptation remake of this anime classic starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell in the Fall, which means you only have a few months to mainline what is possibly one of the very best anime series of all time. Fall in love with the music, the look and bounty hunter Spike Spiegel.

‘100 Years of Olympic Films’ – The Criterion Collection (50% Off)

Spanning 53 movies and 41 editions of the Olympic Games, the award-winning documentary collection of archival footage includes some of the most historical moments in Olympian history. It features iconic athletes such as Jesse Owens shattering world records in 1936 Berlin, Jeane-Claude Kelly dominating the slopes in 1968 and Joan Benoit winning the Games’ first women’s marathon in 1984, among countless other iconic moments. The set comes with 32 discs, capturing games from 1912-2012 — just in time for the Tokyo Olympics, which you can stream live next month when they kick off on July 21.

‘Shrek’ 4-Movie Collection (45% Off)

Keep your favorite ogres in close quarters with this four-movie box set, which will hold you over if you’ve been waiting for “Shrek 5” since DreamWorks announced its development way back in 2016. Whether you have kids yourself, or are a grown millennial who grew up with the iconic animated series in the theaters, “Shrek” is a must for any blu-ray collection.

‘Downton Abbey: The Complete Series’ (53% Off)

If you’re looking for your next regal binge since finishing “The Crown,” then explore one of the best historical dramas with “Downton Abbey.” This DVD set includes the entire 52-episode series, featuring the show’s most climactic episodes: “Christmas at Downton,” “A Journey to the Highlands,” “The London Season,” “A Moorland Holiday” and the action-packed finale.

‘Planet Earth II’/’Blue Planet II’ (66% Off)

There’s no other way to watch Planet Earth than in ultra-HD resolution, made possible with this two-disc 4K set. See nature photography in a way you never have before with arguably two of the best BBC series the network has ever produced. The set also includes two 54-minute bonus features, which delve into how their astonishing footage was captured, in addition to stories behind the show’s most memorable moments.

‘Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection’ (73% Off)

You may not have gotten your invitation to Hogwarts, but you can still live out your non-muggle fantasies with the complete 8-film “Harry Potter” collection. Each film in the set includes bonus features, such as interviews with the cast, behind-the-scenes footage and personal set tours that even the biggest fans of the fantasy series may not have seen before.

‘Friends: The Complete Series’ (65% Off)

If you’re itching for a re-watch since HBO’s much-anticipated “Friends Reunion” last month, then now’s the time to snag the complete, repackaged blu-ray collection, now more than half off for Prime Day. If you’re a fan of the quirky New York City friend group looking for even more merch based off the iconic sitcom, check out our round-up of the best “Friends” merch.

‘Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series’ (53% Off)

“Battlestar Galactica” isn’t widely available on most streaming platforms, so if you don’t want to sign up for a subscription somewhere just to watch the sci-fi series, then this 21-disc set is probably the best way to ensure a binge at your pleasing. Now’s the time for a re-watch, considering Peacock’s upcoming reboot of the 1970s series.

‘Bad Boys’ Trilogy Collection (52% Off)

Relive the legacy of crime fighting and kicking butt that is Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Bennett. Arguably the best cop duo in the history of cinema, these two love each other, complaining about getting old and catching criminals during an inevitable shoot out whilst framed by an inexplicable (but gorgeous) sunset. All three films together, at last.

‘The Flintstones: The Complete Series’ (56% Off)

Travel back in time (or at least the ’60s) with your favorite modern stone age family, the Flintstones and their next-door neighbors the Rubbles. The blu-ray set includes all six seasons, in addition to two bonus movies to tap into your nostalgia.