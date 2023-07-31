Disney’s Official ‘Haunted Mansion’ Board Game Is Now Available Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” had a strong weekend at the box office, debuting with just under $25 million in ticket sales. Now, fans of the movie — and the Disneyland theme park ride of the same name — can pick up the official “Haunted Mansion” board game, on sale for $26 on Amazon.com.

Released last year to coincide with Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, the Haunted Mansion game is seeing renewed interest online following the release of the Tiffany Haddish and Jamie Lee Curtis-led film.

The Haunted Mansion board game features an illustrated playing surface inspired by the iconic Victorian mansion, along with glow-in-the-dark characters (a.k.a. the “hitchhiking ghosts”). Move around the mansion by rotating through the “Endless Hallway” around Madame Leota’s Séance Room, collecting “ghost cards” along the way. Each of the cards are worth different point values and the player with the most points wins. Just be sure to avoid those hitchhiking ghosts!

An official collaboration between Disney and Funko (makers of the popular Funko Pop characters), the family-friendly game is suitable for ages 8+ and designed for 2-6 players. It takes about 30 minutes to finish a full game. Because the rotating hallway changes player positions throughout the game, the winner is often not decided until the very last cards are drawn.

The Haunted Mansion game is available in a regular edition (below), or the special Magic Kingdom Park edition. The latter features new artwork from Walt Disney World as well as the glow-in-the-dark Hitchhiking Ghosts and a commemorative 50th anniversary foil seal on the box.

The Haunted Mansion game is a great pickup for kids, families, “Disney Adults” and collectors alike. Disney also has a new Haunted Mansion children’s book available right now for $5.99 on Amazon.com.

The new “Haunted Mansion” movie, meantime, is in theaters now. Check out tickets and showtimes on Fandango.com and enter to win a $10,000 gift card to Disney and Disneyland resorts.

You can also find the 2003 version of “The Haunted Mansion,” starring Eddie Murphy on Blu-ray/DVD and digital streaming here.