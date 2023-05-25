Peacock Is Down to $19.99 per Year for Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Peacock is jumping on the National Streaming Day train with their own limited-time offer that brings down the price of a subscription to only $19.99/year. This is a 60% discount on Peacock’s annual subscription, which normally costs $49.99/year or $4.99/month,

The limited-time offer, which goes live May 25, is available to all new and eligible returning subscribers with the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK. The offer is currently live at this link.

Peacock’s new deal is timed for National Streaming Day, the May 20 holiday that Roku created to mark the introduction of its first streaming player in 2008. It’s in competition with other streaming deals annonunced this week, such as Hulu’s $2/month deal and Paramount Plus’ Showtime bundle.

It’s good timing for Peacock, since people are likely flocking to the streamer this week to catch the highly anticipated “Vanderpump Rules” reunion which is exclusively streaming on the platform starting May 25 following its Bravo broadcast. The platform is also home to originals such as Natasha Lyonne’s “Pokerface” and fan-favorites “Yellowstone,” “New Girl,” Bel-Air” and “The Office.” On June 8, the streamer will premiere a new dark comedy series “Based on a True Story,” starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina.

Peacock is also a top-choice streamer for sports fans, who can live stream anticipated events like the French Open and Indy 500 which both kick off on May 28. Peacock boasts the most live sports out of any streamers with networks like NBC Sports, Premier League TV, WWE Network and Golfpass.

Sign up for Peacock’s limited-time deal below:

