Pamela Anderson’s Memoir ‘Love, Pamela’ Rockets To No. 1 on Amazon

There is little that Pamela Anderson leaves out of her highly anticipated memoir “Love Pamela,” which since being released today will be the first time that the iconic model and actor tells the story of her life.

Setting the record straight in her own words, Anderson begins with her tumultuous childhood in Canada, before moving onto her glamorous life in the U.S. where she became an international sex symbol and entered a famously toxic relationship with Tommy Lee, portrayed in Hulu’s Emmy-winning “Pam and Tommy.”

“I like to call the book my Hail Mary,” Anderson told Variety in her cover story. “It was important to go back and see what I remember and tell one whole story.”

Among her recollections are years of childhood abuse, which she’s mentioned before but never in as much detail. In the book, she opens up about being molested as a young girl by a female babysitter, and when she was older being raped by a friend’s friend.

“As I matured, I noticed most of my boyfriends were bad — and progressively got worse,” Pamela writes in the book. “They would turn violent, mean, cruel, so quickly.”

The most famous of these relationships was with Mötley Crüe singer Tommy Lee. Theirs was a rocky relationship punctuated by an infamous leaked sex tape, violent interactions with the paparazzi at the height of their fame and a devastating miscarriage before finally welcoming their now 26 year-old son Brandon.

The memoir is released in tandem with the Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story,” out Jan. 31. Directed by Ryan White, the film is described as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

