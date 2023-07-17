Drybar’s Cult-Favorite Blow Dryer Brush Is Only $100 With These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is upon us and the beauty deals are bananas. Don’t get bogged down by this department store’s backlog, we’ve got the trusted and best beauty buys for you below.

In addition to slashing prices off coveted items, like Charlotte Tibury’s Pillow Talk Lip Kit and the NARS Lip Trio, Nordstrom is also offering a wide array of beauty exclusive value sets for unbeatable prices on everything from Dr. Dennis Gross’ legendary peel kit to Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brow set.

Here are the best Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals to snag before the annual sale closes out in August.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Matte lipsticks that work for anytime day or night. The Pillow Talk kit comes with several staples from the Charlotte Tilbury line including the pillow talk matte revolution lipstick, the pillow talk lip cheat pencil and the hyaluronic happikiss lipstick.

Pillow Talk Lip Kit $92 $62

Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Everything you need for an at-home blowout, now at a much cheaper price. The cult-favorite Drybar blow dryer combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with volume.

Drybar Set $155 $103

Jo Malone Fragrance Sampler

Ready to change up your unique scent, but not sure what smell works in practice? Instead of committing to one fragrance all the time why not get a selection? Jo Malone, a brand that has a stellar lineup of all sorts of non-offensive smells, has a sampler pack of fragrances perfect for just trying it out.

Jo Malone Fragrance Set $120 $90

Khiel’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Khiel’s body moisturizer is enriched with top-of-the-line ingredients, such naturally-derived antioxidants, cocoa butter, and sesame oil, all offering moisturizing qualities for an all-over glow.