Megan Fox’s Poetry Book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’ Is Already a Bestseller on Amazon

Megan Fox would like to have a word.

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor announced a forthcoming book of poems titled “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” which is set to release Nov. 7 and is available to pre-order on Amazon, where it’s already a bestseller.

The 192-page book includes more than 70 poems by Fox, which publisher Simon & Schuster describe as “heartbreaking and dark,” and which “showcase her wicked humor.”

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” Fox said in a statement upon the book’s announcement. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

The poems will likely be influenced by Fox’s own personal relationships, in addition to the more general gendered dynamics within Hollywood. The 37 year-old actor has been in two high-profile relationships throughout her career, including “Beverly Hills: 90210” star Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three kids, and most recently, singer Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox has also been vocal about the misogyny she’s endured within Hollywood early in her career, which she will also likely acknowledge in some way throughout her debut book.

“I think that I was ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade,” Fox told Glamour UK last year. “I was always speaking out against some of the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood back in 2008 and 2009, way before people were ready to embrace that or tolerate it. And I actually got ridiculed for doing it. I think people just have had time to review that, in retrospect.”

