‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ to Release on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD

“The Mandalorian,” “Wandavision” and Loki” will arrive on Blu-ray and 4K UHD later this year, marking the first Disney+ original series to get a physical release.

The first season of “Loki” will become available on Sept. 26, “WandaVision” on Nov. 28 and the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian” on Dec. 12. The physical releases will come with both a Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray disc, encased in luxe Steelbook packaging with collectible concept art cards and brand new box art designed by artist Attila Szzarka.

The physical editions will also feature never-before-seen special features. “Loki” is the only title whose special features have been announced, which includes “Designing the TVA” with production designer Kasra Farahani and Tom Hiddleston (and contains a look at Season 2); the Miss Minutes TVA orientation video; deleted scenes; a gag reel; and the “Assembled” documentary.

“Loki,” which was the third Marvel Studios Disney+ series after “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” stars Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, who died at the beginning of “Avengers: Infinity War.” The series was the first to introduce the MCU’s multiverse, and also became the first Marvel Disney+ series to get renewed for a second season (Season 2 arrives on the streamer Oct. 6).

Although it has not received a second season, “WandaVision,” the MCU’s first TV series, is one of the most popular Marvel offshoots. In her review, Variety TV critic Caroline Framke wrote that the show “proved to be a deliciously strange, surprisingly poignant reflection on grief, family and community.”

All four titles will be available to pre-order on Aug. 28.