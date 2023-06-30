Lil Nas X Named Crocs’ Newest Global Ambassador

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a Crocs world and we’re all just living in it. Following successful partnerships with musicians such as Sza, Diplo, Post Malone and Justin Bieber, the iconic footwear company has now named Lil Nas X as its newest global ambassador. In honor of the announcement, the Grammy-winning artist also fronts the campaign for the brand’s new collection of platform shoes.

“I’m always all about taking things to the next level so I’m super excited to partner with Crocs on this new height collection,” Lil Nas said in a statement. “These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them!”

Three new styles have been added to the Height Collection: the Siren Clog, a platform high-heel that comes in pink, black and white; the Siren Chain Clog, detailed with metal embellishments in a dark cherry colorway; and the Mega Crush Color Dip Clog, a bold update on the Classic Clog, with a 2.4-inch lug sole and a limited-edition rainbow-ombre design.

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression, and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” the brand said in a statement.

Crocs has found great success in the past teaming up with high-profile musicians and fashion brands for hyped-up limited-edition collections. The footwear brand has partnered with notable Crocs lover Post Malone for five collections since 2018, and enjoyed a long-running partnership with Justin Bieber and his fashion label Drew House through 2020. Most recently, Crocs teamed up with Sza for a Y2K-inspired collection, which featured denim print versions of Crocs’ Crush Clogs and Cozzzy Sandals.

Shop the Crocs’ Heigh Collection on Crocs.com:

