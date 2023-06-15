Universal Studios Unveils ‘The Last of Us’ Haunted House for Halloween Horror Nights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Beware: the merciless fungal virus in “The Last of Us” is making its way to Universal Studios as part of the theme park’s limited-run Halloween Horror Nights.

The hit HBO show, adapted from Naughty Dog and Playstation’s award-winning video game, will be brought to life in the form of a haunted house, set in the same apocalyptic America as the one travailed by the game’s protagonists Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay). The spooky immersive experience will open at Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 1, and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 7. The house is the first to be announced as part of the park’s annual Halloween event, which arrives amid the game’s 10th anniversary.

“As a massive fan — and frequent attendee — of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup,” Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said in a statement. “It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well.”

Guests will travel through a labrynth of dark tunnels where they’ll encounter the Infected – made up of Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, as they navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone alongside Joel and Ellie. The experience will also include dozens of iconic locations from the game like The Hotel Grand.

“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement.

In order to experience the haunted house for yourself, you’ll have to buy tickets to Universal Studios on either coast. Single-night HHN tickets start at $79.99 for Universal Orlando, and $74 for Universal Hollywood.

