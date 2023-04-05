Kelly Ripa’s Parenting Advice for Andy Cohen Involves This Specific Aloe Vera Juice Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

While presenting Kelly Ripa at Variety‘s Power of Women Event on Tuesday, where she was one of five honorees, Andy Cohen showered the daytime talk show host with glowing praise about the remarkable talent and grit it took for her to become the longest-running daytime host in history. But perhaps most importantly, he commended Ripa’s loyalty and friendship, thanking her for being a great “Meemaw” to his son Ben — and recommending to him her go-to salve for baby constipation: George’s Aloe Vera.

“If I called Meemaw — that’s what my son calls her — at midnight and said, ‘My boy is constipated what do I do?’ She would find me the last George’s Aloe Vera Juice in Manhattan stat,” Cohen joked before welcoming her on stage to accept her award. “That’s what you told me to get right?” he said, finding her in the audience.

It makes sense that Ripa, who has three children with her husband and soon-to-be “Live!” co-host Mark Conseulos, knows all the best products for new parents. Throughout two decades on TV, she’s maintained an enviably close relationship with her family that’s all too rare for someone with a schedule that looks like hers. And if George’s is her Aloe Vera of choice, then I’m putting it in my cart.

Even if, unlike Cohen, you can't get it hand delivered by Ripa herself, there are plenty of ways to order the anti-inflammation supplement online.

Later in his speech, Cohen commended Ripa for being an inspiration to a new generation of girls, including his daughter. “As a new girl dad, I am so inspired by you, Kelly, and I hope my daughter sees in you that possibility is limitless,” he said, adding that as someone who has known for her 16-plus years, he knows that “she’s put up with some grade-A bullshit that men in her situation would never have to deal with.”

Read Kelly Ripa's Power of Women cover story here.

