JBL’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Nearly Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

JBL might be best known for their speakers, but their wide-ranging line of wireless earbuds — consistently updated with new models — has quickly become one of the audio company’s best-selling products.

The popularity of JBL’s earbuds means a lot given the competitive market, with many flocking to the Samsung-owned brand for a more affordable version of Apple AirPods. Now, JBL’s best-selling earbuds are 40% off on Amazon, bringing their price down to less than $60. Compared to its usual $100 price-tag (and $190 Apple AirPods,) it’s a total steal.

The newer model, the 225TWS, is also 20% off on Amazon, while a wide range of over-ear headphones and portable speakers are also up to 50% off on JBL’s website.

JBL 125TWS (40% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The 125 model, which came out in 2020, packs immersive audio, a comfortable fit and a good battery life into its minimalistic design. A balanced sound profile, with some heightened bass through its “Pure Bass Sound” feature, makes it a great choice for hip-hop and EDM listeners. Reviewers also not its compact design, great for working out, and integrated microphone for easy for taking phone calls from anywhere.

JBL Tune 125TWS $99.95 $59.95

JBL Tune 225TWS (20% Off)

Courtesy of JBL

The newer iteration of JBL’s bluetooth earbuds, which came out last year, boast a longer battery life and the same lightweight comfortability as all of their products. A bright and clean sound, enhanced by a deep bass foundation, promise a strong audio performance for any type of music, but its great voice intelligibility might be its most impressive feature, allowing for crisp phone conversations that you can take from anywhere.