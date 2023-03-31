Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women New York 2023 Gift Bag

×
Sabrina Lee, Hanna Hensler
Power of Women New York Gift Bag
After an afternoon of celebrating the 2023 Variety Power of Women New York honorees, guests to the exclusive invite-only luncheon will leave with a curated gift bag filled with over 45 products. Inside the bag are some of the best products in makeup, skin care and lifestyle, from Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to the TikTok-viral Stanley tumbler.  

Below, take a look at everything inside the gift bag for ideas on how to treat yourself and the powerful women in your life. Thank you to our Variety Power of Women: New York gift bag recipients for making our event just a little more special.

Banza – Cavatappi Pasta 

Barry’s – 30 days of Barry’s X 

Beekeeper’s Naturals – 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health 

BOMBAS – Women’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks 

boscia – Luminizing Charcoal Mask 

BURST Oral Care – Refillable Floss Set 

Clarins – Clarins Total Eye Lift 

Coco & Eve – Bronzing Face Drops 

Cubed Style – 4oz body butters 

Dashing Diva – Glazed Donut GLAZE Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips + Mini LED Lamp 

Davines – Davines LOVE/Smoothing Instant Mask, Davines Elevating Candle 

Dr. Scholl’s – Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Original Sandal Voucher 

Drink LMNT – Electrolyte Drink Mix 

FitOn – 1-year FREE subscription to FitOn PRO  

Fly by Jing – Zhong Sauce 

Goodal – Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Cream 

goop – G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo 

Grande Cosmetics – GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum 

Ideal Image – Redeemable Card 

Intelligent Change – The Five Minute Journal 

Kiehl’s – Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 

KINLÒ – SUN SPOT BRIGHTENING MOISTURIZER 

Kiss New York Professional – Long N Define Mascara 

Lanolips – 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Strawberry 

Living Proof, Inc. – Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo 

LUMENE – Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence

Megababe – Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer 

MERIT – Flush Balm in the shade Raspberry Beret 

Modestine®️Tea – Queendom Reign 

OUAI – BODY CRÈME SHIBUYA 

Pixi – Glow Tonic 100mL, Mini Endless Silky Eye Pen 

PJ Salvage – Quilted Dreams Robe 

Saint Jane Beauty – Luxury Sun Ritual 

Savage X Fenty – Xssential Bralette 

Siete Foods – Mexican Wedding Cookies, Mexican Shortbread Cookies and Mexican Chocolate Cookies 

Slip – Single Scrunchie Packs 

Sol De Janeiro – Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 

Stanley – The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler (30 oz) 

TABASCO® – TABASCO® Brand x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing 

TELETIES – nearly unbreakable hair clips and hair ties 

The Little Market – Reusable Tote 

The Skinsheet – The Cleansing Coins 

Vegamour – GRO Hair Serum 

Victoria Beckham Beauty – Satin Kajal Jewel Liner in Gold Lamé 

Vivrelle –  1 month free Classique 

Wander Beauty – Baggage Claim™ Rose Gold Eye Mask Packette 

