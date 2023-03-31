Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women New York 2023 Gift Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
After an afternoon of celebrating the 2023 Variety Power of Women New York honorees, guests to the exclusive invite-only luncheon will leave with a curated gift bag filled with over 45 products. Inside the bag are some of the best products in makeup, skin care and lifestyle, from Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to the TikTok-viral Stanley tumbler.
Below, take a look at everything inside the gift bag for ideas on how to treat yourself and the powerful women in your life. Thank you to our Variety Power of Women: New York gift bag recipients for making our event just a little more special.
Banza – Cavatappi Pasta
Barry’s – 30 days of Barry’s X
Beekeeper’s Naturals – 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health
BOMBAS – Women’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks
boscia – Luminizing Charcoal Mask
BURST Oral Care – Refillable Floss Set
Clarins – Clarins Total Eye Lift
Coco & Eve – Bronzing Face Drops
Cubed Style – 4oz body butters
Dashing Diva – Glazed Donut GLAZE Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips + Mini LED Lamp
Davines – Davines LOVE/Smoothing Instant Mask, Davines Elevating Candle
Dr. Scholl’s – Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Original Sandal Voucher
Drink LMNT – Electrolyte Drink Mix
FitOn – 1-year FREE subscription to FitOn PRO
Fly by Jing – Zhong Sauce
Goodal – Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Cream
goop – G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
Grande Cosmetics – GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Ideal Image – Redeemable Card
Intelligent Change – The Five Minute Journal
Kiehl’s – Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum
KINLÒ – SUN SPOT BRIGHTENING MOISTURIZER
Kiss New York Professional – Long N Define Mascara
Lanolips – 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Strawberry
Living Proof, Inc. – Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo
LUMENE – Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence
Megababe – Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer
MERIT – Flush Balm in the shade Raspberry Beret
Modestine®️Tea – Queendom Reign
OUAI – BODY CRÈME SHIBUYA
Pixi – Glow Tonic 100mL, Mini Endless Silky Eye Pen
PJ Salvage – Quilted Dreams Robe
Saint Jane Beauty – Luxury Sun Ritual
Savage X Fenty – Xssential Bralette
Siete Foods – Mexican Wedding Cookies, Mexican Shortbread Cookies and Mexican Chocolate Cookies
Slip – Single Scrunchie Packs
Sol De Janeiro – Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Stanley – The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler (30 oz)
TABASCO® – TABASCO® Brand x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing
TELETIES – nearly unbreakable hair clips and hair ties
The Little Market – Reusable Tote
The Skinsheet – The Cleansing Coins
Vegamour – GRO Hair Serum
Victoria Beckham Beauty – Satin Kajal Jewel Liner in Gold Lamé
Vivrelle – 1 month free Classique
Wander Beauty – Baggage Claim™ Rose Gold Eye Mask Packette