Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women New York 2023 Gift Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After an afternoon of celebrating the 2023 Variety Power of Women New York honorees, guests to the exclusive invite-only luncheon will leave with a curated gift bag filled with over 45 products. Inside the bag are some of the best products in makeup, skin care and lifestyle, from Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to the TikTok-viral Stanley tumbler.

Below, take a look at everything inside the gift bag for ideas on how to treat yourself and the powerful women in your life. Thank you to our Variety Power of Women: New York gift bag recipients for making our event just a little more special.

Banza – Cavatappi Pasta

Barry’s – 30 days of Barry’s X

Beekeeper’s Naturals – 3-in-1 Complete Gut Health

BOMBAS – Women’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks

boscia – Luminizing Charcoal Mask

BURST Oral Care – Refillable Floss Set

Clarins – Clarins Total Eye Lift

Coco & Eve – Bronzing Face Drops

Cubed Style – 4oz body butters

Dashing Diva – Glazed Donut GLAZE Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips + Mini LED Lamp

Davines – Davines LOVE/Smoothing Instant Mask, Davines Elevating Candle

Dr. Scholl’s – Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Original Sandal Voucher

Drink LMNT – Electrolyte Drink Mix

FitOn – 1-year FREE subscription to FitOn PRO

Fly by Jing – Zhong Sauce

Goodal – Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Cream

goop – G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Grande Cosmetics – GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Ideal Image – Redeemable Card

Intelligent Change – The Five Minute Journal

Kiehl’s – Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum

KINLÒ – SUN SPOT BRIGHTENING MOISTURIZER

Kiss New York Professional – Long N Define Mascara

Lanolips – 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Strawberry

Living Proof, Inc. – Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo

LUMENE – Nordic-C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence

Megababe – Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

MERIT – Flush Balm in the shade Raspberry Beret

Modestine®️Tea – Queendom Reign

OUAI – BODY CRÈME SHIBUYA

Pixi – Glow Tonic 100mL, Mini Endless Silky Eye Pen

PJ Salvage – Quilted Dreams Robe

Saint Jane Beauty – Luxury Sun Ritual

Savage X Fenty – Xssential Bralette

Siete Foods – Mexican Wedding Cookies, Mexican Shortbread Cookies and Mexican Chocolate Cookies

Slip – Single Scrunchie Packs

Sol De Janeiro – Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Stanley – The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler (30 oz)

TABASCO® – TABASCO® Brand x TINX Avocado Jalapeño Hot Sauce Dressing

TELETIES – nearly unbreakable hair clips and hair ties

The Little Market – Reusable Tote

The Skinsheet – The Cleansing Coins

Vegamour – GRO Hair Serum

Victoria Beckham Beauty – Satin Kajal Jewel Liner in Gold Lamé

Vivrelle – 1 month free Classique

Wander Beauty – Baggage Claim™ Rose Gold Eye Mask Packette