How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Live Online

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Sydney and Australia kicks off on Thursday, July 20, and this year’s tournament has the potential to be one of the most entertaining events in the game’s 32-year history.

It’s the first time that 32 teams will compete for the world title, with more than half of the field as serious title contenders: most notably, the U.S who has the opportunity to three-peat, England off the back of a Euros 2022 win and Australia, whose striker Sam Kerr is one of the best players on the field and arguably the face of this year’s tournament.

Eyes will also be on the U.S team since star player Megan Rapinoe announced she’s retiring later this year, making this the last major tournament she’s likely to ever play.

When is the Women’s World Cup 2023?

The tournament runs from July 20 – August 20. Day one will feature three games: New Zealand vs. Norway, Australia vs. Republic of Ireland and Nigeria vs. Canada. The United States’ first match, against Vietnam, is on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Women’s World Cup on?

As always, Fox will broadcast the English-language version of the tournament while Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage.

While both networks will cover all 64 games, Fox will only air 24 games on their over-the-air network (cable). The rest of the games will air on Fox Sports 1. Below, check out the best ways to live stream the tournament without cable.

How to Watch Women’s World Cup Without Cable?

The best way to livestream the Gold Cup online is through DIRECTV. Their streaming service offers 75+ live TV channels — including FOX — so you can watch the soccer matches live on your TV, computer, tablet or phone without cable. DIRECTV also gets you ESPN for post-game coverage and match analysis.

DIRECTV offers a 5-day free trial that you can use right now to watch the Women’s World Cup online for free. Cancel before your five days are up and you won’t be charged.

Use this 7-day free trial to fuboTV to live stream the Women's World Cup online free on FOX.

Women’s World Cup Teams, Schedule:

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs. Norway 12 a.m. / 3 a.m.

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland 3 a.m. / 6 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Canada 7:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs. Switzerlands 10:00 p.m. / 1:00 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica 12:20 a.m. / 3:30 a.m.

United States vs. Vietnam 6:00 p.m. / 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan 12:00 a.m. / 3:00 a.m.

England vs. Haiti 2:30 a.m. / 5:30 a.m.

Denmark vs. China 5:00 a.m. / 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa 10:00 p.m. / 1:00 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Portugal 12:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m.

France vs. Jamaica 3:00 a.m. / 6:00 a.m.