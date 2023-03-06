How to Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After a relatively slow couple of seasons, the Vanderpump universe has delivered some of the best (worst) drama in reality show history. Over the weekend, it was revealed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after Sandoval allegedly cheated on her with another costar, Raquel Leviss.

Andy Cohen talked about the scandal on Monday morning, saying that the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” episodes starring Ariana would be particularly shocking. You can stream the current series for free with this 7-day free trial on Fubo TV.

“First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it’s really shocking,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay…there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”

Cohen also confirmed rumors that Bravo cameras were rolling over the weekend to catch the fallout to the breakup and how it impacted the cast.

If you haven’t been watching the tenth season in real time, here are the best ways to tune into the Bravo series so you can catch all the action:

Fubo TV is the most comprehensive option for accessing cable TV online. The popular platform offers 153 channels, 1,000 hours of space on Cloud DVR and the ability to stream content on up to 10 screens. Although it costs $75/month, you can try out a 7-day free trial to see if you want to commit to a monthly subscription.

