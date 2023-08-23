How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 U.S. Open officially kicks off Monday Aug. 28 at Flushing Meadows in New York. Considering the action we saw at Wimbledon just last month, we can expect even more headline-making plays throughout the tennis season’s biggest event of the year.

Eyes will be on reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek looking to defend their titles in New York, while Novak Djokovic will be coming in with a vengeance after missing last year’s event. Serena Williams’ and Roger Federer’s retirement last year marks a transition for the sport, with an opening for Alcaraz and Djokovic to rise to dominance. The most exciting moment ahead of the US Open was the three-and-a-half hour showdown between the two power players at the Cincinatti Masters, during which Djokovic came out victorious.

The 2023 US Open runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10, with the women’s single finals set to take place on Sept. 9 and the men’s singles finals on Sept. 10.

While tickets are still available to purchase online starting at $150, there are plenty of ways to watch the action online if you can’t make it to any of the matches in person. The best way to stream the 2023 U.S Open online is on DirecTV, whose Entertainment Package includes live sports coverage on ESPN and ESPN2. Plus, you can sign up for a 3-day free trial if you’re looking to tune into a specific match, or want to try out the service before committing to the monthly subscription.

Other live TV streaming services where you can watch the matches include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+. If you’re looking to tune into the tournament from out of the country, you might need to sign up for a VPN service. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Stream the 2023 U.S. Open below:

DirecTV 3-Day Free Trial Buy Now